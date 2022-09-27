ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Police Identifies Victim, Suspect In SE OKC Homicide

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFwMq_0iCC2jgP00

Oklahoma City police released new information on a Monday evening homicide in southeast OKC.

Authorities received a shooting call just after 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead due to a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, officers learned Palacios and a friend's vehicle broke down in the middle of the roadway.

Another man, identified as 35-year-old Jason Mercer, got into a verbal altercation with Palacios over the road being blocked. Authorities said Mercer pulled out a weapon and fired it at Palacios, killing him.

Mercer then left the scene, but officers said he later returned to be arrested by OCPD.

He was transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and booked on a murder complaint.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ocpd
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police identify off-duty officer killed in crash on I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY — An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street. An off-duty officer was reportedly heading north on the interstate when police said a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over the center guardrail and hit the officer's vehicle head-on.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash

A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy