Mental Health

Being lonely and unhappy accelerates aging more than smoking, study finds

Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
Being unhappy or lonely speeds up aging — even more than smoking

HONG KONG — Being unhappy or experiencing loneliness accelerates the aging process more than smoking, according to new research. An international team says unhappiness damages the body’s biological clock, increasing the risk for Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease, and other illnesses. The team reports that they detected aging...
The Conversation Africa

Ovarian condition that can cause missed menstrual periods and infertility is going undetected in Nigeria

Polycystic ovary syndrome is the most common gynaecological endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. It affects between 4% and 20% of women globally and is influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Despite its prevalence, it remains a conundrum amongst clinicians and allied health professionals. The Conversation Africa’s Nigeria based commissioning editor Kofoworola Belo-Osagie asked public health lecturer Ajike Saratu Omagbemi to explain the syndrome and the challenges around how it’s being detected.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Medical News Today

Ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, cancer, and death, studies show

Prior research has shown that poor diet may be associated with 1 in 5 deaths globally. Recently, researchers at Tufts University found that a diet high in ultra-processed foods puts a person at greater risk for developing colorectal cancer. Another team of Italian researchers suggests that people with the lowest-quality...
verywellhealth.com

Hypothyroidism Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) is a common hormonal condition. One in 300 people in the United States is diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Females and people over age 65 are the groups most often diagnosed with hypothyroidism. While there is no cure, treatment can restore hormone levels and reduce symptoms. This article...
msn.com

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
