‘Star Wars’ fandom wonders if peak Luke Skywalker could survive Order 66
Few Jedi were strong or fortunate enough to survive Order 66, which compelled all Clone troopers to open fire on their Jedi commanders and hunt them down wherever they are found. Now, having seen different iterations of the tragic incident over the past couple of years, the Star Wars fandom is debating if Luke Skywalker in his prime would’ve been able to survive the onslaught.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It
"Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away" —@pyschodior
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Will you watch WWE Extreme Rules just for the White Rabbit reveal?
The fascination over the White Rabbit gimmick and the ongoing hunt for clues has been an undeniable success for WWE. It’s got fans talking, which is the point. Now the true test of the QR codes and videos might be less than two weeks away: Will people watch WWE Extreme Rules just to find out who the White Rabbit is?
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
