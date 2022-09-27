ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago

AUBURN, Mass. ( WXIN ) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
(FDA)

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

