A behind-the-scenes look at Mi Cocina on the Park

By Tyler Manning, Jenny Anchondo
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every Dallasite has their go-to MiCocina order but this time, we are visiting MiCocina on the Park, which is a banner location that opened on the 30th anniversary year.

Javier Ventura, restaurant director at Klyde Warren Park Mi Cocina, showed Inside DFW what makes this location special, including the fact that you can order a Mambo Taxi and go for a walk in the park.

Then, Adam Peterson, senior director of culinary at M Crowd Restaurant Group, shares the recipe for the legendary Rico salad!

Watch the video player above for more information!

