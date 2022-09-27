Read full article on original website
earth.com
Another monkey virus could spill over to humans
Currently, there are thousands of viruses circulating among animals all over the world, most of them causing no symptoms. In recent decades, an increasing number of these viruses – such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2003, the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS) in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 – have jumped over to humans, wreaking havoc on immunologically naïve human populations.
WebMD
Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.
Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
News-Medical.net
Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
msn.com
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19
(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
Four health conditions linked to gum disease
Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
psychologytoday.com
New Study Shows Lingering Neurological Effects of COVID-19
An estimated 6.6 million people have suffered brain impairments associated with COVID-19. COVID-19 infection brings an increased risk of stroke, cognitive and memory problems, depression, and anxiety. Other neurological effects include migraine headaches, movement disorders, hearing and vision problems, and Parkinson-like disease. Those with COVID-19 had a 77% increased risk...
earth.com
Climate stress causes undetected changes in marine ecosystems
Climate change is anticipated to affect ocean biodiversity and play a major role in future changes in the structure of marine communities. This is because marine species are directly impacted by changes in ocean temperature and acidity, which can alter their abundance, diversity, distribution, feeding patterns, development and breeding. Measurements of biodiversity are thus commonly used in studies that monitor and assess the effects of climate change on marine communities.
earth.com
How do fish survive the intense pressure of deep water?
The deep ocean is a harsh environment. At 11 kilometers below, water at the Mariana Trench exerts eight tons of pressure per square inch. This is 1,100 times greater than the pressure at sea level on dry land. Under this type of pressure, the normal tetrahedron shape of the water...
Study: Newer COVID-19 Variants Have Shorter Incubation Periods
A recent study found that the incubation periods of COVID-19 have become shorter with each new variant. Changes in incubation periods may influence contact tracing guidelines and recommendations for quarantine and isolation. Experts say a shorter incubation period might mean that the virus can spread much quicker in a community.
earth.com
Ozone pollution threatens the health of plants and pollinators
In recent decades, ozone levels in the lower troposphere have increased. Ozone (O3) is a secondary pollutant formed during the reaction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the presence of sunlight. It damages the leaves of plants and inhibits photosynthesis, accelerates and extends flowering season, and alters the number of flowers open at any one time. In addition, ozone changes the chemical structure of pollen, inhibits pollen tube growth and alters the amount of pollen and nectar formed, as well as their chemical composition.
earth.com
People who work out with weights have a lower mortality risk
New research finds that regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of death, with the exception of cancer. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, finds that a weekly routine of both weights and aerobic exercise may be even better for longer life, especially among older adults.
A Timeline of COVID-19 Variants
The first-ever COVID-19 strain detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 was called the L strain. No one really remembers it because the virus has quickly mutated into other strains since early 2020—and that was before any of us cared about COVID-19 variants. At the time, China and some...
What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Although everyday life is stressful, unpredictable, and obviously chaotic, there’s one place where the human brain can feel at peace – in nature. According to Science Alert, visiting nature, even as briefly as one house, is associated with multiple mental and physical health benefits for humans and their brains. This includes lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety/depression, and mood improvement. Humans will also notably have better sleep and memory as well as faster healing.
earth.com
Half of the world’s bird species are now in decline
According to the latest State of the World’s Birds report from BirdLife International, expansion of the agricultural industry, along with the chemicals and equipment used, have affected 73 percent of endangered bird species. Currently, nearly half of the world’s bird populations are in decline and just six percent of them are increasing in population – a bleak situation calling for increased conservation efforts to help reverse this staggering declines.
aarp.org
U.S. Surgeon General Dispels 4 Common COVID-19 Myths
One of the most difficult obstacles to coping with the pandemic is misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccinations. Here are some common myths that you should be aware of as we try to stay safe.
earth.com
The pandemic made us more neurotic, less agreeable
Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have been interested in how peoples’ mental health has been affected. Many studies have focused on the incidence of depression and anxiety, and how they may have changed in response to the coronavirus crisis. However, in addition to impacting aspects of mental well-being, the pandemic may have altered the way we think, feel and behave. It may indeed have generated changes in our personalities.
earth.com
Global warming will produce droughts that persist for years
Rising global temperatures are causing droughts that are both more frequent and longer lasting, posing significant risks to people and ecosystems. New research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) shows that a temperature increase of 1.5°C will lead to dangerous consequences in India, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, Brazil and Egypt.
