BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole after Max Verstappen fuel issue
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished only eighth. Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.
BBC
Perez wins rain-delayed Singapore GP but is under investigation - reaction
'It was my best performance, I controlled the race.'. Sergio Perez, who wins the Singapore Grand Prix: "It was certainly my best performance, I controlled the race. The last few laps was so intense I didn't feel it that much in the car but when I got out I felt it. I gave everything for the win today.
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a 'dark day' for football after Indonesian stadium disaster
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a "dark day" for football following the death of at least 125 people in a crush at a football match in Indonesia. About 180 people were also hurt after Arema FC's loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on Saturday. The crush...
FIFA・
