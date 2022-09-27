ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, VT

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn

ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during crash in Granville

GRANVILLE — A 22-year-old woman from Waterbury was cited following a crash with injuries in Granville yesterday. The two-vehicle head-on crash took place on Route 12A at around 6:50 p.m. Police say both drivers, Hallie Nelson, 22, of Waterbury, and Karen Hedding, 46, of Roxbury, were transported to the...
GRANVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
Lowell, WI
State
Vermont State
Lowell, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Lowell, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Troy, VT
Lowell, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
mynbc5.com

Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond

RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
RICHMOND, VT
montpelierbridge.org

“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building

Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rte#Vermont State Police#Traffic Accident#Lowell Fire Department#Troy Fire Department#Missisquoi Ems#North Country Hospital
VTDigger

Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest

After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
SHEFFIELD, VT
WCAX

Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men who they say are connected to a UTV crash that killed a teenager last week. Police now say the two UTVs involved were stolen. Investigators say last Thursday, Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, crashed a Side-by-Side on Blake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car caught fire in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Lyndonville on Friday morning. Viewer Tony Collier captured video of the burning Volvo SUV. Collier said two men with extinguishers came out of the restaurant and tried to put out the fire but couldn’t. Firefighters...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
LOWELL, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burglary in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
CAMBRIDGE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy