Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during crash in Granville
GRANVILLE — A 22-year-old woman from Waterbury was cited following a crash with injuries in Granville yesterday. The two-vehicle head-on crash took place on Route 12A at around 6:50 p.m. Police say both drivers, Hallie Nelson, 22, of Waterbury, and Karen Hedding, 46, of Roxbury, were transported to the...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
FedEx van explodes into flames on I-91; no one hurt
The driver, Shawn Rundgren, 41, of Lunenburg was able to get out the van safely.
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
ATV involved in fatal crash was stolen from Williston dealership, police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A police investigation has revealed that an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield earlier this month was one of two stolen from a dealership in Williston. Vermont State Police said that further investigation into the fatal crash that left 19-year-old Samantha Henderson dead...
VTDigger
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest
After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
WCAX
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men who they say are connected to a UTV crash that killed a teenager last week. Police now say the two UTVs involved were stolen. Investigators say last Thursday, Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, crashed a Side-by-Side on Blake...
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car caught fire in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Lyndonville on Friday morning. Viewer Tony Collier captured video of the burning Volvo SUV. Collier said two men with extinguishers came out of the restaurant and tried to put out the fire but couldn’t. Firefighters...
colchestersun.com
Colchester Police's new command center, a new edition to the department's vehicles, was a long time coming for the department
Colchester residents may have noticed a Colchester Police RV at town events or police scenes recently. The vehicle, which Colchester Deputy Chief Jeffrey Barton said he’d been waiting for a few years for, is a Colchester Police command vehicle. At the selectboard’s meeting this week, Barton said the RV...
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
WCAX
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
newportdispatch.com
Burglary in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an early morning break-in at a local business on Maple Street at around 7:15 a.m. The suspect damaged the coin machine from the outside, pried a door using a...
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
Comments / 1