Trial underway for man accused of killing Greenville County deputy

The tumultuous murder trial of a man accused of dragging a Greenville County Sheriff's Deputy into the path of an eighteen-wheeler, as he drove away from an I-85 traffic stop in 2020, got underway Monday.

After a series of courtroom outbursts Monday, the judge warned Ray Kelly he could order him to be held in a restraint chair armed with a stun device if he continued to disrupt the proceedings.

Kelly, who had insisted on representing himself, repeatedly shouted objections during a deputy's testimony about the fatal encounter in October of 2020. That's when Sergeant Conley Jumper was one of the deputies who had stopped Kelly's car at the White Horse Road interchange. When they asked for permission to search for drugs, Kelly got back into the car and pulled away dragging the nearly thirty-year veteran of law enforcement onto the interstate.

Sergeant Jumper was struggling to free himself when the truck hit him. He died of his injuries leaving behind a wife and young daughter. The judge halted Monday's session when Kelly finally agreed to allow the attorney appointed to represent him to take over his defense.