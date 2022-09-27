Since May 2021 gains in the U.S. dollar can be best described as parabolic. The dollar index was trading at approximately 89.60 in January 2021, and in one year nine months have moved from just below 90 to 114.745 a total gain of 24.745 points. In other words, the dollar index when compared to a basket of six foreign currencies gained 21.91% in value. The last time the dollar index was strong occurred in May 2002 as seen on the chart below labeled - Chart 1 - Monthly dollar index. The first time the dollar index closed above 114.75 was in October 2000 approximately 22 years ago.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO