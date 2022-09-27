ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down

(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
kitco.com

Gold attempts a relief rally as the dollar falls from its highest value since May 1, 2002

Since May 2021 gains in the U.S. dollar can be best described as parabolic. The dollar index was trading at approximately 89.60 in January 2021, and in one year nine months have moved from just below 90 to 114.745 a total gain of 24.745 points. In other words, the dollar index when compared to a basket of six foreign currencies gained 21.91% in value. The last time the dollar index was strong occurred in May 2002 as seen on the chart below labeled - Chart 1 - Monthly dollar index. The first time the dollar index closed above 114.75 was in October 2000 approximately 22 years ago.
kitco.com

European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
Gold
Economy
Markets
kitco.com

Dow, S&P 500 cling to gains on lower yields, Apple slides

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes gained in volatile trading on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields gently lifted rate-sensitive growth stocks, while losses in Apple Inc after it dropped plans to boost iPhone production weighed on the Nasdaq. Equity markets also got a boost from...
kitco.com

U.S. Core PCE rise keeps aggressive Fed scenario in place

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 6.2% after advancing 6.4% in July. Excluding the volatile food...
kitco.com

Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
kitco.com

Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
kitco.com

Oil prices stable as soaring dollar offset by U.S. output outages

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as pressure from a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds was offset by U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.06%, at $86.32 per barrel by 0937 GMT, while U.S....
kitco.com

Is gold on the cusp of a new bull market?

The negative sentiment can be seen in recent headlines in the precious metal market. This week commodity analysts...
kitco.com

Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 29 chart alert - Volatility collapses amid risk aversion

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices have been...
kitco.com

London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
kitco.com

Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday. There were 80 hedge fund launches between April and June, down 57% from the...
kitco.com

Why gold? Why now?

Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
