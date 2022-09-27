Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
kitco.com
Weak electronic demand to push silver prices back to $18 by year end - Capital Economics
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest silver outlook, commodity analysts at Capital Economics said that they expect weak industrial demand to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down
(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
kitco.com
Gold attempts a relief rally as the dollar falls from its highest value since May 1, 2002
Since May 2021 gains in the U.S. dollar can be best described as parabolic. The dollar index was trading at approximately 89.60 in January 2021, and in one year nine months have moved from just below 90 to 114.745 a total gain of 24.745 points. In other words, the dollar index when compared to a basket of six foreign currencies gained 21.91% in value. The last time the dollar index was strong occurred in May 2002 as seen on the chart below labeled - Chart 1 - Monthly dollar index. The first time the dollar index closed above 114.75 was in October 2000 approximately 22 years ago.
kitco.com
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Dow, S&P 500 cling to gains on lower yields, Apple slides
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes gained in volatile trading on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields gently lifted rate-sensitive growth stocks, while losses in Apple Inc after it dropped plans to boost iPhone production weighed on the Nasdaq. Equity markets also got a boost from...
kitco.com
U.S. Core PCE rise keeps aggressive Fed scenario in place
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 6.2% after advancing 6.4% in July. Excluding the volatile food...
kitco.com
Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
kitco.com
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
kitco.com
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
kitco.com
Oil prices stable as soaring dollar offset by U.S. output outages
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as pressure from a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds was offset by U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.06%, at $86.32 per barrel by 0937 GMT, while U.S....
kitco.com
Is gold on the cusp of a new bull market?
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The negative sentiment can be seen in recent headlines in the precious metal market. This week commodity analysts...
kitco.com
Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 29 chart alert - Volatility collapses amid risk aversion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices have been...
kitco.com
London's FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England's promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment. The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds...
kitco.com
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday. There were 80 hedge fund launches between April and June, down 57% from the...
kitco.com
Why gold? Why now?
Why should investors even consider taking a position in a gold junior, given gold's lackluster performance so far this year?. Having scaled 2021 peaks of $1,865 an ounce in November, and $1,903 in June, the gold price burst onto 2022 @ $1,800. By Jan. 19 it was at $1,840. Since then, the precious metal has come under intense selling pressure. A combination of rising government bond yields and a soaring US dollar index are the main bearish elements driving gold (and silver) south. Spot gold year to date is down $124, or 8.4%.
Comments / 0