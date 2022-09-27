Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Why Are So Many Top Crypto Executives Resigning?
FTX.US President Brett Harrison and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky both resigned today. Harrison claimed he was stepping down to prepare for incoming “larger market participants,” while Mashinsky apologized for being a distraction in Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings. The two resignations are illustrative of two of the underlying currents...
'Next Level Insulting': The Wife of Celsius Network's Former CEO Is Selling T-Shirts That Say 'Unbankrupt Yourself' in Reference the Now-Bankrupt Crypto Company's Slogan
Celsius' slogan was "unbank yourself," and the new T-shirts are not playing well on Twitter.
cryptobriefing.com
Nexo Defends Itself Against Cease and Desist Allegations
Nexo has defended itself against charges that were issued by various state regulators in the U.S. yesterday. Regulators say that Nexo offered interest rates as high as 36% without informing customers of the risk. Nexo says that its promised interest rates are usually single-digit and not as high as regulators...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk says SpaceX avoids using patents to build rockets because they're for the 'weak' and block innovation
Elon Musk told CNBC that patents are "for the weak" and SpaceX doesn't really have them. Patents can be used to block other companies from innovating, according to Musk. He told CNBC during a factory tour that rocket engines were built by the company in California. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
US News and World Report
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
JP Morgan Office Raided as Part of Tax Fraud Probe
Finance giant JP Morgan Chase has confirmed the company's Frankfurt office was raided as part of a tax fraud probe. Financial Times reported that company spokespeople for the U.S.-based bank stated the office was "visited" by Cologne prosecutors, and that they are continuing to co-operate with the investigation.
cryptobriefing.com
Is Ethereum Under Attack? Unpacking the MEV-Boost Censorship Controversy
The majority of Ethereum’s MEV-Boost relays are willing to censor transactions, due to OFAC sanctions concerns. Ethereum community members believe these relays’ actions constitute an attack against the network’s integrity. Solutions advanced by crypto natives include limiting relay block building power, boycotting the censorious relays, or punishing...
cryptobriefing.com
Inery Token $INR Goes Live on Huobi Following Successful VC Raise
$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in The United States (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Alon Musk was the wealthiest man in The United States, with an estimated net worth of 254.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $137.2 billion), Bill Gates (No. 3, $102.5 billion); and Warren Buffett (No. 4, $93.6 billion).
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
Shaky US economy faces new threats from Europe
Misery loves company. The economy is no exception. As the U.S. fights stubbornly high inflation and braces for the aftereffects of interest rate hikes, American consumers are also facing headwinds from Europe and the United Kingdom. Months of soaring energy prices driven in part by the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc on the Eurozone, […]
CNBC
GM delays return-to-office mandate after employee backlash
DETROIT – General Motors is conducting damage control around its return-to-office plans after a Friday afternoon message to employees spurred backlash and confusion. The company's senior leadership team on Friday said corporate workers would be required to return to physical locations at least three days a week, beginning later this year, in what the company called an evolution of its current remote work policies.
More Bay Area tech companies announce layoffs, hiring freezes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest indication that the tech economy faces ongoing headwinds, another Bay Area tech company has announced major layoffs and Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook and Instagram, will reportedly implement a hiring freeze and restructuring of teams. As first reported by SFGate, DocuSign Inc. has announced it will be […]
seafoodsource.com
SalMar CFO resigns after just six months on the job
SalMar has confirmed that its chief financial officer, Gunnar Nielsen, has notified the company that he has resigned from his position. Nielsen has only been with SalMar since April 2022. In a statement, SalMar said that it “has with regret accepted Nielsen’s decision” and will promptly start the process of...
Autoblog
GM walks back plan to return salaried workers to the office
If you’re sitting at home reading this on a short break from your remote job, pour out a little coffee for the confusion that salaried employees at General Motors are enduring. Last week executives at the Detroit auto giant dropped an unexpected announcement that it wanted to see workers in the office at least three days a week. Yesterday, management backed down from that claim, saying it would not change its “work appropriately” framework before 2023.
Comments / 0