Siouxland woman pleads guilty to death of over 1,000 livestock
A Sac County woman on trial for livestock neglect that resulted in the death of over 1,000 pigs has pleaded guilty.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets seven years in federal prison for gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Lasharbe Hardy, 26, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the...
Sioux City Journal
55-year-old Texas man pleads not guilty of attempted murder in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Texas man has pleaded not guilty of trying to kill another man in a Storm Lake hotel room. Miguel Garcia-Montelongo, 55, of Monte Alto, Texas, entered his written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Onawa Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Meth and Firearm Convictions
(Onawa) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says a man involved with the distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine who was also in illegal possession of a shotgun was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City to eight years’ imprisonment. Dustin Haynes, 38, from...
KCCI.com
Sioux City man sentenced to three months in prison, three years probation for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
A Sioux City man, Kenneth Rader, will spend 90 days in prison and three years on probation for his involvement in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In June, Rader pleaded guilty to count four of his indictment, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. According to court records, that charge carried a maximum sentence of six months in prison followed by no more than five years probation. Federal prosecutors requested a sentence of 90 days.
nwestiowa.com
Woman sentenced for pointing gun at man
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a handgun at another individual on June 15 in Rock Valley. The case against April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl
SIOUX CITY — Police Det. Mike Sitzman recalls administering Narcan, a nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, on two different occasions. With illicitly manufactured fentanyl spurring a nationwide overdose epidemic, more law enforcement agencies are equipping their officers with Narcan. Sitzman vividly remembers that call that...
nwestiowa.com
George man sentenced for OWI and assault
ROCK RAPIDS—A 47-year-old George man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for an incident that occurred a year ago. The case against Michael Gene Bruhn stemmed from a report of a domestic disturbance about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Humberto Orosco Jr. stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu for erratic driving and having a license plate light out, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
nwestiowa.com
George woman charged for intox at casino
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, for public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Sarah Fawn Freeman stemmed from a call to the casino regarding a female in distress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City police say fentanyl cases are rising
Sioux City police, health officials alarmed by rise of illicit, dangerous fentanyl. The Sioux City Police Department tallied five confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021 and two so far in 2022. Another death this year is suspected of being caused by a fentanyl overdose. Hear about what's causing the spike and what can be done.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
nwestiowa.com
Teenager arrested for burglary, mischief
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar resident was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of David Justin Stock stemmed from damaging a Sportsmen camper by smashing a window with a PVC...
