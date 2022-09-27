ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil's Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities to premiere in Atlanta on October 6

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal

(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge

ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy