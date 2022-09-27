Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Bakery Specializing In Japanese Doughnuts Opening 12 New Jersey Locations
My sister is obsessed with mochi. If you are not familiar, Mochi is, "a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice. Sometimes, [mochi contains] other ingredients such as water, sugar, and cornstarch," according to Wikipedia.org. Well, you are about to be exposed to a new creation...
What Is Your Favorite Month Of The Year?
If you did a survey of Ocean County residents and asked them what their favorite month of the year is I would be pretty confident the most popular answer would be September. Or it could be October. It’s definitely not January. As we say goodbye to September there is...
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey
Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
5 Fun Fall Ideas for the Family in New Jersey
I love summer, but fall is sure beautiful here at the Jersey Shore. From leaves falling, walking along the beach, head to the boardwalk with a light jacket, and maybe take a bike ride. There are so many fun things to do in New Jersey, fun for the whole family.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
Find Your Way Through New Jersey’s Best Corn Mazes this Holiday Season
It's corn! (Well, it's a corn maze). Fall is officially here in New Jersey. While we'll definitely miss beach weekends, and the sun setting later, there's a lot to love about living in the Garden State during the fall. We've got the best pumpkin patches and apple orchards. There are...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
See The Saddest Imitation of a New Jersey Bagel I Have EVER Seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
Don’t Worry, NJ! This Beloved Costco Menu Item Is Safe From Inflation
Since the prices of just about everything have been going up lately, New Jersey residents were worried one of their favorite Costco menu items would feel the wrath of inflation. Everyone knows if you want to go out for a cheap lunch and grab an industrial size package of chicken...
Simulation teaching NJ residents, cops what it’s like to live with dementia
Just going to the next room to pour a glass of water can be an extremely difficult task when your vision and other senses are playing tricks on your brain. That's an everyday struggle for some individuals living with dementia. And until recently, one couldn't really understand that struggle unless they themselves were diagnosed with the cognitive disorder.
The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022
As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
Here’s How To See New Jerseys Amazing Fall Foliage By Train
Fall means a few things; cooler weather, flannel shirts, and a ton of fall activities!. This will be my first Fall in New Jersey, and I've got high hopes that it'll be a good one, especially with all of the great events that are popping up!. Now, you may know...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Hey New Jersey, After Two Years This Fan Favorite Returns To Menus
Get ready to eat your heart out, New Jersey, because an iconic menu item is returning after a two-year hiatus. I for one, know my wife is going to be extremely happy with the return of this promotion because it's one of her favorite foods, sold at one of her favorite chains, that comes with a price you just can't beat!
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed
The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
