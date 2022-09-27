ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

New Jersey State
Berkeley Township, NJ
Bayville, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Beach Radio

What Is Your Favorite Month Of The Year?

If you did a survey of Ocean County residents and asked them what their favorite month of the year is I would be pretty confident the most popular answer would be September. Or it could be October. It's definitely not January. As we say goodbye to September there is...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey

Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
RESTAURANTS
Beach Radio

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America's Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

New Jersey's Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
TRAVEL
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

