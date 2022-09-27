ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Citrus County has been spared yet again

Hallelujah! Despite dire predictions of catastrophic damage to come to the county’s doorstep, Hurricane Ian decided to make its landing much farther to the south, devastating the Fort Meyers area and leaving Citrus County with just a little wind and rain. This is reminiscent of the many times when...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commission says, 'no monkey business' in Levy

BRONSON — It’s not just Levy County citizens who are leery about JOINN Laboratories $5.5 million land purchase. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was an email from an individual in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who stirred most conversation around the Chinese-based company’s acquisition of 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus
Citrus County Chronicle

Car and Truck Show to be held

The 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show by Nature Coast Mustang Club will be at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This year they will be supporting Citrus County...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board sells additional property

The Citrus County Hospital Board sold another of its properties this month in the board’s effort to put some of its real estate into private hands, back on the tax rolls, or improved and put to their best use. The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Narcotics arrests by task force net more than $1 million

Lecanto drug bust six months in the making. Time well spent on combatting illegal drugs. Only 9 percent of Americans have a net worth of $1 million or more. Most of us are not in that category. If one wants to pursue this lofty goal, there are numerous publications and internet websites that give advice on becoming a millionaire.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian

Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sumter County officials say some should consider evacuating

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County officials say now is the time to look at your best housing options in case you need to evacuate. The county is not urging everyone to evacuate at this point. For example, in The Villages, the county's recommendation is to shelter in place...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy