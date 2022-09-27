Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Citrus County has been spared yet again
Hallelujah! Despite dire predictions of catastrophic damage to come to the county’s doorstep, Hurricane Ian decided to make its landing much farther to the south, devastating the Fort Meyers area and leaving Citrus County with just a little wind and rain. This is reminiscent of the many times when...
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript: Jerry Perryman: native Lecanto “tractor man,” lawman
Jerry Perryman “got the (John Deere) fever” as a teenager. A man named Edwin Rooks used to plow the fields near the Perryman family property in Lecanto and asked the teen if he wanted to take a ride on a tractor.
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission says, 'no monkey business' in Levy
BRONSON — It’s not just Levy County citizens who are leery about JOINN Laboratories $5.5 million land purchase. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was an email from an individual in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who stirred most conversation around the Chinese-based company’s acquisition of 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus hurricane relief task force spearheads aid to hard-hit southern counties
Led by New Church Without Walls pastor Doug Alexander, a group of community leaders met Friday to strategize short-term and long-term plans to aid areas in the counties south of Citrus County that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian this past week. “We’ve been doing this for a lot of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car and Truck Show to be held
The 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show by Nature Coast Mustang Club will be at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This year they will be supporting Citrus County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board sells additional property
The Citrus County Hospital Board sold another of its properties this month in the board’s effort to put some of its real estate into private hands, back on the tax rolls, or improved and put to their best use. The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Narcotics arrests by task force net more than $1 million
Lecanto drug bust six months in the making. Time well spent on combatting illegal drugs. Only 9 percent of Americans have a net worth of $1 million or more. Most of us are not in that category. If one wants to pursue this lofty goal, there are numerous publications and internet websites that give advice on becoming a millionaire.
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge
Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian
Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
WESH
Sumter County officials say some should consider evacuating
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County officials say now is the time to look at your best housing options in case you need to evacuate. The county is not urging everyone to evacuate at this point. For example, in The Villages, the county's recommendation is to shelter in place...
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
