Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can’t “get away with” seizing Ukrainian land. The Russian annexation, though expected, escalated an already heated conflict that’s become fraught with potential nuclear implications. Biden said his administration would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force, setting the stage for further hostilities. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country would make an “accelerated” bid to join the NATO military alliance, a plan not endorsed by the U.S. or other allies that could add fuel to the fire. “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden told reporters. He added that Putin “can’t seize his neighbor’s territory and get away with it.”
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Shaky US economy faces new threats from Europe
Misery loves company. The economy is no exception. As the U.S. fights stubbornly high inflation and braces for the aftereffects of interest rate hikes, American consumers are also facing headwinds from Europe and the United Kingdom. Months of soaring energy prices driven in part by the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc on the Eurozone, […]
LONDON (AP) — UK's Office of Budget Responsibility to give initial analysis on government economic plan on Oct. 7 after Truss meeting.
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU members in a joint statement 'firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation, of Ukrainian territory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian anti-government protesters chanted from windows and rooftops in parts of Tehran early Thursday, but there were no reports of street protests in the country's capital, where authorities have waged a fierce crackdown in recent days.
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin recognizes independence of 2 more Ukrainian regions, precursor to annexation by Russia.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging the Russian gas pipelines to Germany.
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin urges Ukraine to sit down for talks but warns that Moscow will not give up the newly incorporated regions.
BANGKOK (AP) — Court rules Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth did not exceed constitution's 8-year term limit, can stay in office.
