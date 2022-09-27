Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County
A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
Delaware County Resident Shows Appreciation for Delaware Sheriff's Office
Delhi native Darla Hendrickson found her very own way of showing appreciation for law enforcement. Hendrickson began making what she calls "Prayer Pocket Squares" about a year ago. These squares are meant to help be a symbol of faith and hope and she hopes she can brighten up someones day...
Probation Violators Receive Prison Time
Two people have been re-sentenced to one to three years in state prison after violating terms of their probation for crimes committed earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office, Jennifer M. Taylor of Binghamton and Tyquawn Terry of Johnson City both were re-sentenced to state prison after they violated probation terms.
Greater Good Grocery's New Program Increases Access to Food
Greater Good Grocery on State Street partnered with Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County to match SNAP purchases. Funding available matches SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used on any SNAP-eligible items at Greater Good. "We even let some people borrow our carts if...
Maine-Endwell Handles Business Against Windsor at Home
On Friday night the No. 1 ranked Class B Maine-Endwell Spartans hosted Windsor at home, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, before running away with the 35-7 win. Check out the highlights above!
Bronx Man Arrested in Delaware County After Traffic Stop
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Bronx man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in the Town of Middletown. The traffic stop occurred on the evening of September 22nd on State Route 28 near the intersection of Fair Street in the Village of Margaretville. The car was...
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County
New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
Cause of Death Revealed in Fatal Endicott Fire
Police have revealed the name of the person who died in a house fire that broke out at 100 Taylor Avenue. According to the Endicott Police Department, June Kimble, the homeowner, died in the fire. The cause of death was listed as smoke inhalation. The department says the cause of...
State Police: Missing Woman Found Deceased After Search
A woman who wandered away from her home in Delaware County was found deceased after a police search. State police at Margaretville say just before 7 p.m. on September 29th, they responded to a report of an 85-year-old woman with dementia who left her home on foot and had not been seen for several hours.
Vestal High School Ranked Number One
Vestal High School was ranked number one in the Binghamton Metro area by U.S. News & World Reports. The score is based on their SAT scores, which outscored other New York students by 44 points and the graduation rate which is 97 percent. Principal Dawn Young says the score reflects...
Teen Dies After Crash in Town of Spencer
A teenager has passed away after a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday, September 26th just before 8 a.m. The sheriff's office says a sedan left the road and crashed into a house in the 400...
Teenager Arrested, Charged with DWI After Incident in May
A teenager is arrested and charged after an incident in Franklin in May. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-car crash in Franklin on the morning of May 28th. An investigation revealed the driver was William Mettler III, 18, of Franklin. Mettler was taken to...
Newark Valley Shuts Out Chenango Valley for First Win of Season
Newark Valley had come into Saturday afternoon winless, having suffered a competitive loss to Waverly in Week 2, and a nail-biter to Susquehanna Valley in overtime last week. Today the Cardinals were finally able to snap their losing streak, with a dominant win over the Chenango Valley Warriors. Check out...
Union-Endicott Scorches Corning in First Home Game of Season
Union-Endicott comes away with a 53-28 win over Corning in their first game since Ty Cobb Stadium reopened. The Tigers improve to 3-1 on the year.
Waverly Remains Unbeaten with Win Over Oneonta
Waverly traveled to Oneonta Senior High School, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 5-0 this season -- while the Yellowjackets tried to fend off the red hot Wolverines for their second win this fall. Ultimately, Waverly spoiled the Yellowjackets' homecoming celebration with a 35-6 win on Saturday afternoon, as...
Tioga Dominates Walton in Class D Battle, Stay Undefeated
The Tioga Tigers and Walton Warriors were two of the most dominant teams in the state -- with Tioga having won its first four games by +152 points, while Walton was averaging upwards of 57 points per game. On Friday night the two unbeatens clashed, but the Tigers proved the be the top dog (or cat) winning 54-14, to improve to 5-0.
Sidney Earns First Win of Season Over Deposit-Hancock
This afternoon the Sidney Warriors traveled to Deposit High School to face off against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles, in search of their first win this season. The Warriors were able to take a commanding 20-0 lead at halftime, before pulling away in the second half even more for a final of 33-8.
