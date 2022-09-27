This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best pancakes in Michigan can be found at Cafe Meli. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Portage. Cafe Meli known for putting a savory twist on the typically sweet dish by incorporating potato and sour cream into their pancake plate. Eat This Not That recommended trying the potato pancakes with sour cream for the perfect meal.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state :

"This hidden gem restaurant in Portage is serving up potato pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce for a sweet and savory breakfast, lunch, or dinner."