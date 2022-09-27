ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

pullingcorksandforks.com

Sips & Bites: News from the Phoenix restaurant community

Quick sips & bites of news about what’s going on around the Phoenix restaurant community, breweries and wineries. Park West’s “Follow the Fork” event is tomorrow. West valley foodies can join Jalapeño Inferno and over a dozen more restaurants for a progressive dining experience from 6 – 9 p.m. Live music from Rock Lobster, interactive art and more will help to raise money for the Peoria Education Foundation.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix

It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
PHOENIX, AZ
phgmag.com

A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm

Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona

Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

The 25 best courses you can play in Scottsdale

In recent years, the greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area has been among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. Golf has certainly kept up with the influx of people to the region, and with over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area, it’s firmly in the running for the best golf destination in the U.S.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
ARIZONA STATE
goodyearaz.gov

Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear

Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
GOODYEAR, AZ
scottsdale.org

Small survey shows some people not happy living here

Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him

Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.
TEMPE, AZ
Food & Drinks
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ

