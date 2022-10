While Pavement are in NYC for their four-show run at Kings Theatre, Matador Records and the band put together Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum in Tribeca featuring memorabilia (show posters, handwritten lyrics, Stephen Malkmus' old Whitney Museum guard uniform, their VMA award, former drummer Gary Young's toenail clippings), lots of Steve Keene artwork (he painted the Wowee Zowee cover) and merch (including golf balls). They had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday and the whole band were on hand (Thurston Moore was there too) and as a special surprise treat the had four current indie rock bands play short Pavement cover sets: Speedy Ortiz, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy and Bully.

