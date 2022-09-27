Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Regents approve PBA alcohol sales, Memorial Stadium upgrades, multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY, NE — Changes are coming to the Nebraska Athletic Department and two of its premier venues. The Nebraska Board of Regents held its monthly meeting in Kearney on Friday morning and expressed unanimous support for three new items. Starting immediately, the Huskers will transition their multimedia rights to...
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska judge has denied a 17-year-old's request to move a shooting case to juvenile court. Yahir Cardenas is facing 19 charges following a shooting in May at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler Thursday denied a motion to have...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK’s Montrez Jackson embodies ‘The Rise’ on and off the football field
KEARNEY, NE — There’s few UNK football players that better exemplify the program’s motto than running back Montrez Jackson. Head Coach Josh Lynn has branded the team with the slogan The Rise since taking over in 2017. Jackson was part of Lynn’s first recruiting class. “The...
Comments / 0