Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit charges
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
Samson man arrested, accused of criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
Mary Catherine Johnson
Mary Catherine Johnson, 78 of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 15, 1943 in Jackson County, Florida to Luke Jackson and Christine (Barnes) Brannon. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mary worked for Jackson Hospital in the Business and Dietary office before her retirement. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, and had most recently attended Eddins Road Pentecostal Church in Dothan, Alabama when her health permitted. Mary loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr.
Mr. Jimmy McCullough, Jr., age 53, aka “Big Baby” of Bonifay, Florida departed this life on September 17, 2022, suddenly. Jimmy was born July 22, 1969 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jimmy McCullough, Sr., and Wyvonne Cook McCullough. “Big Baby” was preceded in death by his parents; a brother,...
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
Lynn Haven defendants point to other suspects in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again blasting prosecutors and asking a federal judge to dismiss the case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, along with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of conspiring to illegally funnel city contracts to Finch’s […]
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
