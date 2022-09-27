Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Calm after the storm: Rainbows pop up along Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Rainbows are starting to pop across the Grand Strand after Hurricane Ian hit the Soth Carolina coast. They could be seen in Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Surfside Beach and Garden City.
wpde.com
Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian
WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage is widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
wpde.com
Good Samaritans support Georgetown family who had tree crash through home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Stories of the community are emerging following the arrival and subsequent destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall shortly after 2:00 pm Friday in the Georgetown region. ABC News 4 first brought you a look at a Georgetown home off Graham...
wpde.com
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
wpde.com
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
wpde.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
wpde.com
3 dead after double murder-suicide on Laurie Street in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Georgetown County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of three victims in the double murder-suicide on Friday, September 30th. Natasha Middletown,44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve,23, were shot and killed in their home in Andrews,. Middletown was pronounced dead in her home and her...
