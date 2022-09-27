ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Fifth Grand Strand pier damaged due to Hurricane Ian

WPDE — Hurricane Ian packed a punch Friday as it officially made landfall in Georgetown. Damage is widespread, especially on the shoreline as storm surge floods the region. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Sea Cabin pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Florence, SC
Charleston, SC
Industry
Charleston, SC
Pets & Animals
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

3 dead after double murder-suicide on Laurie Street in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Georgetown County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of three victims in the double murder-suicide on Friday, September 30th. Natasha Middletown,44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve,23, were shot and killed in their home in Andrews,. Middletown was pronounced dead in her home and her...
ANDREWS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy