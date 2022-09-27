ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

WEAR

Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 27,2022

Elizabeth Campbell, 35, Slocomb, Alabama: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Callen Bozeman, 23, Marianna, Florida: Domestic battery by strangulation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 178 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals – September 29, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Holmes County, FL
Government
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts

Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. EMA prepares for Hurricane Ian

Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)—As “Ian” churns closer to Florida’s Central West Coast, one wiregrass EMA Director says. folks across Southeast Alabama and the panhandle still need to remain vigilant. In today’s “teleconference” with the National Weather Service, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith. says...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wtvy.com

Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An investigation into a mid-April dating violence incident by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in one man behind bars for an unlawful relationship with a juvenile. According to Monday’s press release, deputies were alerted of the April 14 incident between a juvenile...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
WMBB

Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Jackson County TIMES

High School Sports Schedule for September 27- September 28. Cottondale JV host Bozeman, 6 p.m. Grand Ridge host Blountstown, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host Florida High, 6 p.m. Marianna K-8 host West Gadsden, 4 p.m. Middle School Basketball. Malone at Poplar Springs, 7th grade boys at 4, girls at 5...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Samson man arrested, accused of criminal surveillance

SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

