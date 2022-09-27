Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
My Dream, Albeit Realistic, 2022 Yankee Starting Line-up and Bench
1) My defintion of "realistic" does not include any expectation or speculation as to what the "Yankees" or Aaron Boone might do. As such, I would ask that posters please respond accodingly, and as if each of you were "in charge of things." 2) I acknowledge that for many, Carpenters...
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
How much will the Yankees miss Jordan Montgomery in October?
With playoff baseball only a week away, the movements of Brian Cashman at this year’s deadline have long been analyzed and documented to the smallest of details. From the decision to flip Jordan Montgomery, right after acquiring Frankie Montas, to the bullpen pickups of Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, much has been said, both positively and negatively, about the Yankees’ moves.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/22
We’ve come to the final Sunday of the regular season. All pennant race drama, at least as it pertains to the Yankees, has been removed for the season’s finishing kick, though the drama around Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 is kicking up. He’s got just five chances (in four days) to set the AL record for homers, but opposing pitchers aren’t playing along. Judge will likely do it if his opponents give him a shot, but there’s not much he can do with the bat on his shoulder.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: How the 1922 pennant was almost lost and won
We are well and truly into clinching time in MLB. Several teams, including the Yankees, have locked up playoff spots and division titles. While there’s still some races that need to be decided, every day we get a clearer and clearer look at the playoff picture. While they steadied...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 2: Baltimore stays alive, keeps Judge, Yanks in check
As a team, the Yankees didn’t exactly have a ton to play for other than just adding another win to the total. They’ve already locked up the division, a first-round playoff bye, and only had a minuscule chance of catching the Astros for the best record in the American League. On the other hand, Aaron Judge’s quest for a 62nd home run was still very much alive as he entered Friday night’s matchup against the Orioles.
Pinstripe Alley
Ron Marinaccio’s whirly slider creates separation off his deadly changeup
The Yankees are AL East champions with seven games to spare, which means it’s the perfect time to bring back one of mu favorite series: Separation. This season, I’ve tried to feature a selection of Yankees pitchers who have tweaked their arsenals, mechanics, or pitch shapes to create separation between the movement profiles of their offerings. Today, I’d like to look at rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Lyles
After a day off, the Yankees are set to return home tonight with history still on the mind. In the Yankees’ last game on Wednesday, Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris’ single season franchise/AL record. Starting tonight, he has three more home game to try and make those top spots all his own.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees send Zack Britton to 60-day IL, activate Jacob Barnes
When Zack Britton went down in August 2021 with a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery on his docket, he was hopeful that he could work his way back to the majors in time for the 2022 playoffs. To his credit, the former All-Star endured the grueling rehab, and after eight appearances in the minors, the Yankees were ready to give him a shot with expanded rosters for the final month. Britton was activated on September 22nd, completing a comeback worthy of praise.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Mariners, Rays clinch playoff spots
There was nothing to report from last night in the Bronx on the Yankees except for muttering about Aaron Judge and some relief pitcher injuries here and there. No. 62 will have to wait for today at the earliest, and the Orioles remained alive by beating the Yankees, 2-1. It was ultimately just a stay of execution, as they were eliminated later in the night.
Pinstripe Alley
What to watch for in the final week of the Yankees’ season
After a season of incredible highs and lows, the Yankees can play their final two series of the season knowing that both the AL East division title and their critical first-round bye are secured. Over these seven games against Baltimore and Texas, Aaron Boone will certainly be scrutinizing the performances of some key players. Below are some of the most important questions that the team would ideally answer before the postseason kicks off.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Austin Voth
The loss last night ended up setting the scene for that incredible Mariners walk-off home run to end their record postseason drought, so it’s hard to be too mad, right? That Cal Raleigh homer did end the Orioles’ long-shot chance at the postseason, but this is still an incredible season for them. Fortunately for the Yankees, this all means that the only real stakes for today are if the Yankees can avoid any more injuries — and if Aaron Judge can hit his 62nd home run.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros lock up best record in the AL
Aaron Judge may still be stuck on 61, but Nestor Cortes and the Yankees batting order put up dominant displays in the 8-0 rout of the Orioles at the Stadium. The AL playoff picture is set as all of the teams featured below have already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, seeding is still up for grabs, and several of the results yesterday caused movement in the standings.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 156
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 156:
Pinstripe Alley
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the mark of a turnaround
It’s no secret that a lot of criticism has been pointed in Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s direction over the course of the season. Among the Yankees’ fanbase, he can often be seen as a woeful placeholder for the more heralded prospects (like Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe). This sentiment has not gone away as the season has progressed, and has even been reinforced by his relatively middling triple stat line of .263/.315/.331 with a fairly poor wRC+ of 86.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees activate DJ LeMahieu, option Tim Locastro
The Yankees keep getting good news on the injury front. Harrison Bader, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, and Zack Britton were all activated from stints on the 15-day injured list in the last couple of weeks, and now, it will be DJ LeMahieu’s turn. The versatile infielder has returned to...
Pinstripe Alley
Saying all the right things: Aaron Judge’s hidden superpower
2022 is truly the year of Aaron Judge. He’s on the verge of breaking arguably the most heralded record in franchise history. He’s putting together one of the most impressive offensive seasons of all-time. He’s fighting his way to a Triple Crown. He’s set himself up for a potential MVP win.
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees fans looking to Jameson Taillon as a playoff starter
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Aaron Judge finally made it to Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge’s 61st (9/28)
Number 61 has finally arrived. After a week of very little patience from baseball fans — yes, not just Yankees fans — Aaron Judge sent his 61st home run of the 2022 baseball season over the fence in the Rogers Centre. Judge had barely seen anything in the zone four a solid four days until this at-bat against Tim Mayza, and he made the southpaw pay.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Looking ahead to 2023 and checking in on traded prospects
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Neil S. asks: The AL East looks absolutely stacked. The Blue Jays and Rays are contenders, the Orioles surprised people...
