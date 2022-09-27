ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

mynews13.com

Bay News 9 Weather Team explains storm surge

Here at Spectrum Bay News 9, we have access to many useful tools for tropical prediction. One of which is our storm surge partner, Qrisk, a company located in Slidell, Louisiana. Mike Clay and Josh Linker discuss how the Qrisk storm surge modeling product quickly adjusted its storm surge threat...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

City of St. Pete lays out debris response

Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Eyewall Moving Ashore; Catastrophic Florida Strike Begins

Hurricane Ian is now beginning its catastrophic strike on Florida. Life-threatening storm surge, possibly a record for southwest Florida, will occur. Wind damage will be catastrophic and flooding rainfall is a major threat. Storm surge and tropical storm alerts also extend to Georgia and South Carolina. You can track Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Makes Category 4 Landfall In Southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian has made landfall on the southwest Florida coast as a strong Category 4 storm packing catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and flooding rainfall. Ian’s eye made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT near Cayo Costa. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph. Just 15 other hurricanes have made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

How To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Ian

You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. People throughout Florida need assistance after Hurricane Ian devastated a large part of the state. W​hat's the best thing I can do to help?
FLORIDA STATE
wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Warning For South Carolina Before Ian's Final Landfall

New hurricane warnings have been issued in advance of Ian's final landfall. A​ hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina, including Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach. This means hurricane conditions are expected, this time within about 18 to 24 hours. T​ropical Storm...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wgxa.tv

Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet

TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
TAMPA, FL
The Weather Channel

'Very, Very Grim': A Florida Family's Harrowing Tale Of Hurricane Ian Survival

Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. When the evacuation order came, Bailey Uttermohlen and her family didn’t hesitate. Uttermohlen, her husband and their 20-month-old son packed up...
FLORIDA STATE

