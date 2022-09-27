Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
mynews13.com
Bay News 9 Weather Team explains storm surge
Here at Spectrum Bay News 9, we have access to many useful tools for tropical prediction. One of which is our storm surge partner, Qrisk, a company located in Slidell, Louisiana. Mike Clay and Josh Linker discuss how the Qrisk storm surge modeling product quickly adjusted its storm surge threat...
floridapolitics.com
City of St. Pete lays out debris response
Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Tuesday night Hurricane Ian track shifts even further south, away from Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm force winds could arrive in the Bay area as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Eyewall Moving Ashore; Catastrophic Florida Strike Begins
Hurricane Ian is now beginning its catastrophic strike on Florida. Life-threatening storm surge, possibly a record for southwest Florida, will occur. Wind damage will be catastrophic and flooding rainfall is a major threat. Storm surge and tropical storm alerts also extend to Georgia and South Carolina. You can track Ian...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Before And After Photos Show Scale Of Its Destruction In Southwest Florida
Aerial photos from NOAA are giving us a first glance at the destruction Hurricane Ian's storm surge and high winds have caused in southwest Florida. NOAA has surveyed portions of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Captiva Island so far. Additional imagery will arrive in the coming days, including for hard-hit Fort Myers Beach.
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Makes Category 4 Landfall In Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall on the southwest Florida coast as a strong Category 4 storm packing catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and flooding rainfall. Ian’s eye made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT near Cayo Costa. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph. Just 15 other hurricanes have made landfall...
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
The Weather Channel
How To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Ian
You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. People throughout Florida need assistance after Hurricane Ian devastated a large part of the state. What's the best thing I can do to help?
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Warning For South Carolina Before Ian's Final Landfall
New hurricane warnings have been issued in advance of Ian's final landfall. A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina, including Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach. This means hurricane conditions are expected, this time within about 18 to 24 hours. Tropical Storm...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
wgxa.tv
Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet
TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
The Weather Channel
'Very, Very Grim': A Florida Family's Harrowing Tale Of Hurricane Ian Survival
Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. When the evacuation order came, Bailey Uttermohlen and her family didn’t hesitate. Uttermohlen, her husband and their 20-month-old son packed up...
