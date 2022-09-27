ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced

By Richard Adkins
 5 days ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to rebound after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year. And following that game, they stay home to open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Virginia Tech.

The two teams will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST, the program announced this week with the game airing on the ACC Network .

The Hokies have played just one ACC game so far this season, beating Boston College 27-10 a few weeks back. But the Hokies have struggled this season.

They lost to Old Dominion to open up the season before rallying off two-straight wins. However, like UNC, the Hokies are looking to rebound off a loss, dropping Week 4 to West Virginia 33-10.

Last season Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina 17-10 in Week 1, derailing their preseason hype. This game can right the wrong from last season and serve as the perfect turnaround game for UNC.

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

