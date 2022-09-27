North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Miami Hurricanes kickoff time announced

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes are set to meet in two weeks as the ACC schedule ramps up. And now we finally have a kickoff time set for the matchup in Miami.

The two teams are set to play next Saturday, October 8th, at 4:00 P.M. EST in a game that could have major coastal division ramifications on the line. This game could be the difference between UNC competing for the ACC championship or settling for just a bowl game.

The game will appear on ESPN 2, competing with the Duke versus Georgia Tech meeting for views. Miami came in with hype this season as a team that could be on the verge of a contender, but after their 45-31 loss to middle Tennessee, the hype may have died down just a little bit.

This game should be close, with both teams looking to add the game to their record for a better shot at an ACC title game.

UNC is riding a three-game win streak against Miami entering this game.

