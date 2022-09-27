ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Miami Hurricanes kickoff time announced

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOXTk_0iCBqyI200

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes are set to meet in two weeks as the ACC schedule ramps up. And now we finally have a kickoff time set for the matchup in Miami.

The two teams are set to play next Saturday, October 8th, at 4:00 P.M. EST in a game that could have major coastal division ramifications on the line. This game could be the difference between UNC competing for the ACC championship or settling for just a bowl game.

The game will appear on ESPN 2, competing with the Duke versus Georgia Tech meeting for views. Miami came in with hype this season as a team that could be on the verge of a contender, but after their 45-31 loss to middle Tennessee, the hype may have died down just a little bit.

This game should be close, with both teams looking to add the game to their record for a better shot at an ACC title game.

UNC is riding a three-game win streak against Miami entering this game.

