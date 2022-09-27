Read full article on original website
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
On Saturday, October 15th, the Newport String Quartet will open its signature Newport County Concert Series at St. Columba’s Chapel in Middletown. The quartet will perform masterworks by Haydn and Ravel, alongside two brilliant 21st century compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank and Evrim Demirel – both of which take inspiration from musical antiquity.
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
Newport Restoration Foundation, City of Newport select consultant for city’s design guidelines for elevating historic buildings
The Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) and the City of Newport today announced that they have selected Phil Thomason of Thomason and Associates to develop graphics for the City’s Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings. Thomason will produce Appendix A of the guidelines, a set of photos, drawings, and architectural...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Newport Classical will present two concerts in October
Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents two concerts in October at its home venue at Emmanuel Church. On October 2 at 2:30 pm, Newport Classical hosts the Ivalas Quartet, newly named as the graduate quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School, in a free Community Concert, to be performed without an intermission in the Sanctuary at Emmanuel Church (general admission, registration required).
Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. This Afternoon: Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a...
Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce today announced that they will host three events at Innovate Newport as part of Rhode Island Startup Week, a state-wide themed week organized by RIHub, to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders to connect and collaborate. Executive Director Erin Donovan-Boyle stated, “We are excited...
Obituary: Maryalice McTague Ennis
On September 27th, just two days after her 81st birthday, Maryalice (McTague) Ennis passed away peacefully after valiantly battling liver cancer. On August 31, 2022, Maryalice and her husband Michael celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She is survived by Michael and her four children, Kendra and her husband Aaron Davenport and their children, Tatum, Payton and Aelish; Kevin and his wife Karen and their children Aidan, Maeve, and Ryan; Mary Fran and her husband Stephen Pincher and their son Braedon, and Brendan and his wife Lisa and their children Liam, Owen, Rory, and Sean.
Obituary: James Lawton Jr.
James Henry Lawton, Jr 84 of Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully September 27, 2022 he was the husband of Rosa (Miller) Lawton they were married for 57 years. Born in St. Augustine, Fl. on June 27, 1938 he was the son of the late Betty Ann (Lawton) Reid and James Lawton, Sr and stepfather Donald C. Reid. He was born and raised in St. Augustine Fl. but relocated to Newport, RI in 1965 where worked for Safeway Systems for 23 years as a tractor-trailer driver and for NETC Warehouse as a fork lift operator from 1988 – 1993. In 2013, Mr. Lawton received an award for his involvement with “Florida Frontiers “The Civil Rights Foot Soldier in St. Augustine Fl.
Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal today announced that the State has awarded six community organizations a total of $3.5 million to add 231 new beds to the statewide homeless shelter capacity. This $3.5 million in funding is the first round of awards from a...
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
Newport Public Education Foundation to honor Drexel Award Recipients, NPS Teacher of the Year during ‘An Evening for Education’￼
The Newport Public Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the students of Newport’s public schools. This year’s recipients are:. Friends of Education: David and Carol Bazarsky. Partner in Education: Corrigan Financial.
