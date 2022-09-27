Read full article on original website
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Elon Musk’s private texts with Joe Rogan reveal podcast star’s shock advice for Tesla CEO before $44billion Twitter deal
PRIVATE texts between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have revealed the podcast star advised the Tesla CEO to "liberate Twitter" ahead of his $44billion takeover deal with the platform. The messages were released on Thursday as part of the pre-trial discovery process in the court battle over whether Musk has...
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Business Insider
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble on Tuesday
10 of the world's richest people saw $50 billion erased from their combined fortunes on Tuesday. The likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett were hit hard by the stock market's slump. The 10 men's combined wealth was down $295 billion or 20% for the year as of...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS・
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Americans Lost Trust In Religion And Congress, But Showed Trust In This Institution Elon Musk Doesn't Like
This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. A new Gallup poll shows Americans posting record-low confidence levels in some items. Confidence in religion and Congress had big declines in June compared to the previous year. One item that isn’t a favorite of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter
Sam Bankman-Fried's advisor told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was possibly interested in buying Twitter. The advisor, Will MacAskill, attempted to set up a meeting between the two billionaires in March. The text messages were revealed as a part of the discovery process in Musk's court battle with Twitter. Sam...
Elon Musk's trove of private text messages is a bad look for him — and another win for Twitter, experts say
Hundreds of Elon Musk's texts could work against him in his court battle with Twitter, experts say. The texts were released Thursday as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit. The messages appear to show Musk was aware of issues with bots ahead of offering to buy...
A trove of Elon Musk's texts have been released. Here's everything we learned from them.
As part of Twitter's ongoing legal battle with Musk, court documents with texts between Musk and other tech and business notables have been released. Happy Friday, readers! The air is getting cooler and Spirit Halloween stores have overtaken defunct big-box retailers, so you know what that means: It's nearly October.
Musk researchers failed to find enough bots to justify end of Twitter deal
Data scientists working for Elon Musk could not substantiate the billionaire's allegations that Twitter had a problem with excess bots, creating a significant hindrance for him in the trial.
Private Elon Musk Texts Show Twitter Pressure From Left-Leaning Murdochs
Critics have accused Elon Musk of drifting rightward for some time, but recently released texts reveal he's also been approached by the left wing of the Murdoch family empire. Their ask? To "bring back" Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey. Private text messages between Musk and various Silicon Valley titans—plus reporters,...
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter’, huge trove of private text messages show
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that he should “liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” when he owns Twitter, new texts reveal. Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – as well as other high-profile individuals like Mr Rogan, were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
TechSpot
The analysts Elon Musk hired to count Twitter bots found fewer than he expected, claims company
What just happened? The latest argument in the Twitter vs. Elon Musk fight has seen the social media company claim the two analyst firms Musk hired to count bots on the platform found fewer than he expected. Twitter lawyers also say the CEO's legal team has, until recently, been withholding this data.
Elon Musk Warns Again About Troubles Ahead
Elon Musk is worried about the future of the economy. The CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) has been repeating for the past few days his fears about what awaits the economy as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates again in the hope of countering the inflation at its highest in 40 years.
Twitter accuses Elon Musk of hiding secret late night texts to business mogul from court
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of hiding secret late-night texts he sent to business mogul Larry Ellison before pausing a deal to buy the social media platform.The Tesla titan and the Oracle co-founder swapped text messages “into the easy morning hours” before he announced he was putting the $44bn purchase “temporarily on hold”, a court filing reportedly shows.A Twitter court filing from 16 September states that Mr Musk’s phone records show he exchanged texts with Mr Ellison on 12 May and until 12.20am on 13 May, according to Insider.That was just four hours before Mr Musk tweeted that the...
As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
