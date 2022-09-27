Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
6 Ways You Can Deal With the Raspberry Pi Shortage
There is currently a global shortage of Raspberry Pis. Unapproved resellers are capturing a decent slice of the single-board computer market for vast margins due to unavailability from official retailers. This is bad news for anyone who has been looking to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi at a reasonable price.
makeuseof.com
What to Do If Your Keyboard Won't Unlock on Windows
In situations where you do not intend to use the keyboard keys and are afraid of pressing them accidentally, or if there are children around, locking the keyboard is helpful. You can use certain key combinations or third-party tools for this, and then you can unlock the keyboard again when you are ready to use it. But what if it doesn't unlock?
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix a Windows Device That’s Stuck in Hibernate or Sleep Mode
You’re using your Windows device and then decide to take a break. So, you put the device into the “sleep” or “hibernate” mode. But now, the device is suddenly stuck, and your screen is blank! No matter which button you press, nothing happens. And even when you click your mouse, the screen won’t turn on.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Vmmem Process in Windows Task Manager? Here's How to Fix Its High Resource Consumption
Have you encountered a process called " Vmmem" in Windows Task Manager? Does it consume too much CPU, RAM, and other system resources, which concerns you? This is a process used by Windows to demonstrate how many resources virtual machines consume. Therefore, if it shows too much CPU or RAM...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways You Can Customize Your Mac's Keyboard Settings
Whether you're a veteran Mac user or just recently switched from Windows, there's always something new and exciting to learn about the Mac keyboard. The Mac keyboard offers many customization options, and taking full advantage of these features is key to increasing productivity and making your workflow smooth. Apple's butterfly...
makeuseof.com
9 Windows Processes You Can End Safely to Improve Performance
Having processes running is an unavoidable part of using Windows. Some are essential for the smooth running of the OS and should be left alone. Others represent apps or services that don't need to be running and can be ended safely. Ending even a few resource-hungry processes can really help...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix the “Windows Encountered a Problem Installing the Driver Software for Your Device” Error
One day, you decide to update the system drivers on your Windows device. However, you start seeing an error message that reads, “Windows encountered a problem installing the driver software for your device.” What's causing this issue, and how do you resolve it?. We'll explore some easy solutions...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Virtual DJ Applications for Windows 10
Where are different reasons why you might require DJ software on your Windows 10 PC. It might be to liven up a little get-together with close friends or make some money working as a DJ, either as a side gig or a full-time job. Whatever your reason for requiring DJ...
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Images in Edge Before Downloading Them
Not every image you see on the internet is up to your desired look. The sad part is that to edit an image from the internet, you must download it first. Not on Microsoft's Edge browser, however. Edge allows you to quickly edit an image before downloading it, making it...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Hyperlink to a Powerpoint Presentation
PowerPoint is a great tool used for presentations and collaborative projects. But sometimes, you might need a bit more than bare slides in your presentation. If you want to make your PowerPoint presentations more effective and informative, adding a hyperlink is a great way to do that. When your presentations...
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Wireless Door Bell With Home Assistant
Wireless doorbells are a great way of adding bells in homes or offices without using any wires. However, these wireless bells come with limited preconfigured MIDI sounds that play when someone presses the button on the transmitter unit. Though you can toggle between the MIDI sounds and increase or decrease...
makeuseof.com
How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
makeuseof.com
5 Nautilus Extensions to Enhance Your GNOME File Manager
GNOME is the default desktop environment for many major Linux distributions. It comes with a suite of useful applications, including a file manager. The file manager was called Nautilus until GNOME renamed it to GNOME Files in September 2012. Today, GNOME Files meets the everyday user’s needs for browsing and...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On System Protection for Drives on Windows 11
You might know that creating a restore point is a good habit, but what you might not know is that Windows can also create them for you automatically. This is through a feature known as System Protection. But what is it, and how do you turn it on when it's off?
makeuseof.com
What Is Container Security and Why Do You Need It?
The slightest loophole is all cybercriminals seek to launch damaging attacks. While most people are aware of this danger, they struggle with identifying and implementing effective cybersecurity measures. Container security offers great help in restricting cyber threats by blocking malicious entities from infiltrating your wider network. As the name implies,...
makeuseof.com
What Is Pixel Binning in Mobile Photography? How Does It Work?
Modern smartphones come with powerful camera systems, and there's a lot that goes behind the scenes to make your photos look beautiful. One such thing is pixel binning. You must've seen how Samsung uses terms like "nona-binning" or "Adaptive Pixel" in its marketing when referring to pixel binning, claiming that it improves low-light performance. But does it, really? Let's learn what pixel binning is, why it's used, and how it works.
makeuseof.com
Get HDMI Audio Working on Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi
On a Raspberry Pi, the Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu MATE operating systems output audio to the 3.5mm audio port by default. For the audio to be carried over an HDMI cable, the audio output device needs to be manually selected every time the Pi boots. The issue persists even in the latest version of the Ubuntu flavored OS for the Pi, 22.04.
makeuseof.com
Top 4 Methods on How To Unlock a Disabled iPhone 14
Disabling an iPhone is a simple matter of entering an incorrect password too many times. There are loads of situations that can lead to this outcome, but the “iPhone is Disabled” error message will always be the same. Getting back into your device is the priority, but how...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Lock Screen Widgets on Your Samsung Phone
Widgets are small interactive app shortcuts that display some data and allow you to perform actions without actually opening the app. The weather widget, for example, shows data for the current temperature or next week's forecast, and you can tap it to open the app. Widgets for the clock, email, lists, and others are great for glancing at info without needing to use an app.
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Nintendo Switch Save Data From One Console to Another
It’s finally time to upgrade your Nintendo Switch! But what does that mean for all your game save data you’ve worked so hard to accumulate over the years? And what about your screenshots and saved videos you love to look back on?. There are quite a few ways...
