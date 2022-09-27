Read full article on original website
Our Views: No state income tax? Beware of legislators' posturing on tax cuts in election year
With vast experience in state government, including as lieutenant governor, Jay Dardenne’s résumé is long. But one former capacity is particularly relevant to his current job: He was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, a pivotal position in building the state's annual budget. Dardenne is now commissioner...
Our Views: The growing frequency of monster storms threatens our Gulf communities
The good people of Florida were suffering, and Hurricane Ian wasn’t even through with the southeastern states of the Atlantic coast as it trashed its way through central Florida back into the ocean. We know their pain. In fact, just about everyone who lives anywhere on the coastlines of...
Quin Hillyer: Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to London for a meeting this week. Was he in first class?
Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to London on Thursday to meet with business executives – and attend Sunday’s Saints-Vikings game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He returns on Monday. So did the governor travel first class?. That seems a relevant question given the furor over New Orleans Mayor LaToya...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
