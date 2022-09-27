Report: Tampa Bay and Kansas City exploring possibility of playing at different location

Hurricane Ian has forced the Buccaneers and Chiefs to look at multiple options.

With Hurricane Ian looking to make landfall in Florida this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL are looking for a solution on where the team will play their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will practice at the Miami Dolphins stadium throughout the week, getting some Florida hospitality from the Fins. However, because the state is going to need resources when the Hurricane touches down, the NFL is unlikely to have this game played in Miami as they don't want to take away any resources that will be needed for the people of Florida.

According to Jeff Darlington on Twitter, the Buccaneers could play at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

"If the Bucs are unable to host the Chiefs on Sunday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is unlikely to use Miami as the new game site even though Dolphins aren’t using the stadium, per league sources. The Bucs would instead be on the move again…

As a result, if the game is moved, it is likely the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest — such as Minneapolis. (the Vikings play in New Orleans on Sunday). Those plans remain fluid given the unknown path of the storm."

The situation will be monitored throughout the next few days and more importantly, keeping people in Florida safe should be the NFL's biggest concern.

