ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Tampa Bay and Kansas City exploring possibility of playing at different location

By Jon Conahan
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vagAy_0iCBq5Gg00

Hurricane Ian has forced the Buccaneers and Chiefs to look at multiple options.

With Hurricane Ian looking to make landfall in Florida this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL are looking for a solution on where the team will play their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

The team will practice at the Miami Dolphins stadium throughout the week, getting some Florida hospitality from the Fins. However, because the state is going to need resources when the Hurricane touches down, the NFL is unlikely to have this game played in Miami as they don't want to take away any resources that will be needed for the people of Florida.

According to Jeff Darlington on Twitter, the Buccaneers could play at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

"If the Bucs are unable to host the Chiefs on Sunday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is unlikely to use Miami as the new game site even though Dolphins aren’t using the stadium, per league sources. The Bucs would instead be on the move again…

As a result, if the game is moved, it is likely the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest — such as Minneapolis. (the Vikings play in New Orleans on Sunday). Those plans remain fluid given the unknown path of the storm."

The situation will be monitored throughout the next few days and more importantly, keeping people in Florida safe should be the NFL's biggest concern.

Follow Jon on Twitter for more Buccaneers content and information about where the Bucs' will play.

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team following first loss of the season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Miami, MO
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Florida, MO
City
Miami, FL
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jeff Darlington
saturdaytradition.com

NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#American Football#Hurricane Ian#The Kansas City Chiefs#The U S Bank Stadium
NESN

Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory

Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy