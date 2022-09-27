ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Women's Super League: Where To Watch Chelsea vs West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usj8W_0iCBpr9A00

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against West Ham United, for the UK and the USA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea Women aim to begin a WSL winning streak following their convincing victory against Manchester City last week with another against West Ham United tomorrow evening.

The Blues are yet to suffer a defeat at the hands of their London rivals and have  walked away with all three points in eight out of their 11 meetings with the side.

However, with some shocking results already stealing the headlines this early into the new campaign, there's nothing off the table at Kingsmeadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1Y7f_0iCBpr9A00
Bethany England shared the scoresheet with Erin Cuthbert in the same fixture last season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the table with only goal difference separating them from West Ham in sixth, and are chasing leaders Arsenal who are yet to concede a single goal.

A strong performance is needed from Emma Hayes' side ahead of the Champions League group stage draw next week, but with the title race already well underway, a big result is much more important if they want to keep a grip on their title defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwEYZ_0iCBpr9A00
Fran Kirby with an assist the last time these two sides met at Kingsmeadow.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 19:05pm BST, 28th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 14:05pm ET, 28th September.

Pacific time: 11:05am PT, 28th September.

Central time: 13:05pm CT, 28th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, BBC Sport Web and the BBC iPlayer app.

For the US, viewers will need access to the FA Player app, which can downloaded and used for free across most devices.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethany England
Person
Erin Cuthbert
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Anthony Barry
Person
Emma Hayes
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag was plunged into his worst Man Utd nightmare as his side's biggest problems were exposed at Man City... with Scott McTominay outplayed in midfield and their defensive woes compounded after Raphael Varane was hauled off injured

Just when Manchester United thought it was safe to feel positive again, just when we thought there would be a Manchester derby worthy of the name, this was an annihilation so brutal, so one-sided, that Erik ten Hag was plunged back into his worst nightmare. If the United manager thought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Women S Super League#Chelsea Women#Wsl#Arsenal#Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy