Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB
In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks. Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be...
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend
Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
Commanders' Week 4 inactives vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s NFC East tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. The inactive list contains few surprises:. Starting left tackle Charles Leno, who was listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report with a shoulder injury, is active. That’s good news for the Commanders, who are set to face off with a Dallas team that leads the NFL in sacks.
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) goes back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Bengals' Josh Tupou: 'I never intended to hurt (Tua Tagovailoa)'
Bengals' Josh Tupou: 'I never intended to hurt (Tua Tagovailoa)'
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the…
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) active for Week 4 meeting with Washington
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders. Schultz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Washington on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.7 targets against the Commanders. Michael Gallup (knee) is also active. Schultz's...
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
After stirring the pot last week, the Cowboys owner made his thoughts clear on the team’s situation at quarterback.
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Overcoming Limited Depth
Late in the fourth quarter in week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott exited the game in pain, holding his sore throwing hand. The Cowboys lost the game 19-3 and it was determined that the 29 -year-old signal caller would miss the next several weeks with a severe thumb injury.
Sweetwater, TN
