Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return to the starting lineup in two weeks.

Stitches were removed from Prescott's surgically repaired right thumb on Monday and he said the chances of him playing this weekend against the Washington Commanders are slim.

The Advocate & Democrat

