ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Grove, IL

Another truck hits historic covered bridge in Long Grove

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Yyry_0iCBpjKa00

Another truck hits historic covered bridge in Long Grove 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another truck hit the historic covered bridge in Long Grove Monday afternoon.

The truck did not fit through the entrance of the bridge, leaving the windshield smashed. The top of the trailer crumpled back, putting a big dent on the top of the cab.

The bridge was reinforced with a steel structure in 2020 to avoid expensive repairs. That came after it was closed for two years when it was severely damaged by a truck crash in 2018.

There's a little bit of damage from this latest wreck but the village plans to repair it Tuesday.

Comments / 9

Common denominator
4d ago

It took me about 10 secs for the cure to the cities stupidity. A simple I- beam entry as used in parking garages solves the issue.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Long Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Long Grove, IL
CBS Chicago

31st annual AIDS Run and Walk happening Sunday at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 31st annual Aids Run and Walk kicks off later this morning at Soldier Field.The 5K and 10K runs start at 10:35 a.m.The annual event hosted by the AIDS Foundation of Chicago aims to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease.This year's theme "Forward Together" focuses on what can be done to create a better future for people living with aids and HIV.Those taking part can also run the race, from anywhere, using the RunGo app.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
CBS Chicago

Reza's Restaurant in Oak Brook pays $17,000 fine related to wage investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – A west suburban restaurant paid a $17,000 find for not complying with a U.S. Department of Labor wage investigation.After being served with a subpoena in June of 2020, Reza's, of Oak Brook, did not provide payroll records.A federal judge found the owners in contempt, and after a court order, they complied with the subpoena.The subsequent investigation found no wage violations.
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Traffic Accident
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA along with city leaders celebrate 75 years of service Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The CTA is celebrating 75 years of service Saturday.City leaders are celebrating its diamond jubilee at 9:30 am in Daley Plaza.Guests are invited to enjoy commemorative giveaways including free tickets to ride some of the first historic train cars and heritage fleet busses. Those vehicles will be running through the Loop today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special tickets will be required to ride before 11 a.m. The CTA first took over all "L" operations back in 1947.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy