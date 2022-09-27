How to Watch, Listen, Stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

The Baylor Bears will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.

Baylor is preparing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 Conference action on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The game is a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship game, one that saw the Bears win in the final seconds and led to the Bears’ first title game victory. After that game, the Bears went on to beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, and Oklahoma State went on to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, giving the Big 12 two New Year’s Day Six bowl victories.

Now, the pair are fighting to remain at the top of the Big 12.

Baylor (3-1, 1-0) is coming off a 31-24 win over the Iowa State Cyclones last Saturday. That win helped the Bears move up one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 16 . Quarterback Blake Shapen had an impressive game in the road victory.

But Oklahoma State (3-0) is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll at No. 9. The Cowboys have not played a league game yet, as they were off last weekend. But they’ve been dominant in three non-conference victories and return several key players from last year’s team, including quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information : Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Where : McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Oklahoma State +2.5

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline : Baylor -143 (-118), Oklahoma State +110 (-110)

TV/Streaming : FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 199.

