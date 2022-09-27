Kim Kardashian Hilariously Struggles To Walk Up Stairs In Skintight Dress

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is known for wearing skintight ensembles to show off her curves, but sometimes that fashion can make it difficult to get around.

The Kardashians star was at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday (September 24) to debut her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, but it was another fashion moment that was almost a showstopper. To celebrate the collection, Kardashian wore a sparkling silver corseted gown laced up the side, per Page Six .

While the dress itself was stunning, it, as well as the sky-high stilettos, made walking difficult. Kardashian's friend Stephanie Shepherd shared a hilarious video to TikTok that documented the SKIMS founder's struggles to climb the stairs.

In the video, Kardashian can be seen shuffling along before finding the daunting task of getting up the steps. At first, she seems to have success hopping up, but she quickly needs assistance holding the hem of her dress away from her heels as she took careful steps.

The video ends with a smiling Kardashian finally hopping into her car, where she was forced to lie back in her seat rather sit up thanks to the skintight dress.

The video reminded fans of another member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew who faced a similar issue earlier this summer. While attending the lavish Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker , Kendall Jenner was caught by younger sister Kylie Jenner hobbling up the stone steps in a tightly-fitted dress . In true younger sibling fashion, Kylie laughed at her sister as she struggled to climb the brick steps.