Red Devils Goalkeeper Names Manchester City Legend As Idol

By Harri Burton
 5 days ago

On loan from Manchester United due to a lack of game time, Dean Henderson has quickly become a fan-favourite at Nottingham Forest. Unhappy with his treatment at his parent club, it looks as though the 25-year-old has found joy in football again.

Henderson was one of the 21 players Steve Cooper brought into the club during the summer transfer window in preparation for Forest's first season back in the Premier League since the 1998/99 season.

Despite the Reds sitting in 19th place in the Premier League, just three points above Leicester City, Henderson has been a standout performer in the opening seven games.

Though the 'keeper has only kept one clean sheet, Henderson has saved penalties against Declan Rice and Harry Kane in games against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following a recent interview with Sky Sports , Henderson spoke about who his inspiration was when initially becoming a goalkeeper.

"When I actually became a goalkeeper, I think Joe Hart was," explained the Manchester United man.

Joe Hart while playing for Manchester City.

(Photo by IMAGO / Colorsport)

"He went out on loan and built his way up.

"Seeing him in Manchester City's team, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he was unbelievable for England."

Many City fans class Hart as a legend at the club, appearing 348 times for Man City over a span of 12 years. During that time, Hart won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four Premier League Golden Gloves.

