Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
Three charged in Newberry teen shooting death
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged three people in connection to the homicide of 16-year-old Mykian Davis. Officials say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport, and 17-year-old Xavier Dantrell Palmer have all been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
WIS-TV
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old, Darreun Miller. According to investigators, Miller was one of three suspects who fled away in a white truck with connections to recent drive-by shootings in the Audubon Oaks community. Investigators believe the shootings are retaliation to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
Inmate escapes from Union Co. Detention Center
An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting
An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
Traffic stop for window tint leads to firearms and drugs
LEXINGTON, S.C. — An early morning traffic stop leads Lexington officers on a foot chase and meth, marijuana and a gun. According to Lexington Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop early Thursday (9/28) for speeding and a dark window tint. Officers, according to the Tweet by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cn2.com
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
WIS-TV
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
WCNC
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Columbia Police Officer
(Columbia, SC) -- Funeral arrangements are being announced for a Columbia police officer who died during a fitness assessment. A viewing will be held on October 5th from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral following on October 6th at 11 a.m.
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
Comments / 0