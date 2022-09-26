ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run

We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence police arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S,C. (WMBF) - A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a fatal hit and run incident that happened Sept. 17. The Florence Police Department said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington arrived at the police department to face charges from the incident.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rembert, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fox News
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy