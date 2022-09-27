Saddle up country music fans, because new music from Gabby Barrett is on the horizon. The platinum-selling artist turned to social media late Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening to give a sneak peek of her highly anticipated sophomore album. The "Strong" singer did not reveal the song's title or incorporated the lyrics within the short sound bite. However, the unreleased track is far from anything we have ever heard from Barrett thus far.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO