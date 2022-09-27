ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson Tapped For CMT "Artist of a Lifetime"

Alan Jackson is about to add another impressive accolade to his credit. CMT revealed today that the network will honor Jackson as “Artist of a Lifetime” during its 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premier 9p/8c Friday, October 14, on CMT. “I believe...
Gabby Barrett Teases Sophomore Album, Asks For Duet Recommendations

Saddle up country music fans, because new music from Gabby Barrett is on the horizon. The platinum-selling artist turned to social media late Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening to give a sneak peek of her highly anticipated sophomore album. The "Strong" singer did not reveal the song's title or incorporated the lyrics within the short sound bite. However, the unreleased track is far from anything we have ever heard from Barrett thus far.
LISTEN: Morgan Evans Shares Heart-Wrenching Unreleased Song About His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans is grieving his divorce from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini. The chart-topping artist debuted an unreleased track over the weekend (Sept. 25) at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia. In the midst of his high-energy set, Evans pulled out a new song titled “How Long,” a melancholy melody centered around his recent split from Ballerini.
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Their Wedding Due To Florida Hurricane

Country breakout star Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen were gearing up to tie the knot this upcoming weekend, until Hurricane Ian came knocking on their door. With heavy hearts, the country couple had kept their curious fans up-to-date since Monday (Sept. 26), before the horrific storm made landfall. Allen mentioned that they were tracking the Hurricane path to make a final call on their special day slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fort Myers, FL.
