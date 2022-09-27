Read full article on original website
Related
CMT
The 23rd Annual Song Contest - Sponsored by NSAI, The Bluebird and CMT - Kicks Off Today
The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) popularized the phrase, “It all begins with a song.” Now the organization and a few sponsors, including The Bluebird Cafe and CMT, are turning to the public for inspiration. Because while everything that might begin with a song – songs start with the people who write them.
CMT
George Birge Talks New Track “That Drink” With Country Legend Neal McCoy And Upcoming Album
People say, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” but George Birge worked closely with his and was pleasantly surprised. The Texas native grew up idolizing hitmakers of the ‘90s, including country legend Neal McCoy. Just a few months ago, Birge sat down to do a songwriting exercise and decided to challenge himself by recreating McCoy’s classic 1994 hit, “Wink.”
CMT
Alan Jackson Tapped For CMT "Artist of a Lifetime"
Alan Jackson is about to add another impressive accolade to his credit. CMT revealed today that the network will honor Jackson as “Artist of a Lifetime” during its 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premier 9p/8c Friday, October 14, on CMT. “I believe...
CMT
Gabby Barrett Teases Sophomore Album, Asks For Duet Recommendations
Saddle up country music fans, because new music from Gabby Barrett is on the horizon. The platinum-selling artist turned to social media late Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening to give a sneak peek of her highly anticipated sophomore album. The "Strong" singer did not reveal the song's title or incorporated the lyrics within the short sound bite. However, the unreleased track is far from anything we have ever heard from Barrett thus far.
RELATED PEOPLE
CMT
CMT Premiere: Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and More Turn a Car into a Bonfire in "Bonfire at Tina's"
Ashley McBryde released her unofficial third album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" today – a concept project she cultivated alongside Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, and Benjy Davis about life in a fictitious small town. McBryde released her music video for "Bonfire at Tina's" today,...
CMT
CMT Premiere: George Strait Pays Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver with "Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me"
More than two years after Texas singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver died, some of country music’s most beloved stars are paying tribute to the “Hard To Be An Outlaw” singer. “Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver,” available Nov. 11, will include Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams,...
CMT
WATCH: Cooper Alan Asks His Father To Be His Best Man In Heartwarming Unreleased Song
Wedding bells are in the future for TikTok sensation Cooper Alan. The “New Normal” singer will tie the knot with college sweetheart Hally Williams in September of 2023. As he continues to make power moves in the highly competitive genre, he is tirelessly getting ready for their special day.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Latin-Country Artist Valerie Ponzio Releases Emotional Music Video For "Desert Rain"
Only so many understand first-hand the unique sensation that occurs when rain makes landfall in the dry desert of El Paso, TX. Latin-country trailblazer Valerie Ponzio captures that raw feeling in her recently released the music video for "Desert Rain" while also using imagery to convey a narrative about an affair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT
LISTEN: Morgan Evans Shares Heart-Wrenching Unreleased Song About His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans is grieving his divorce from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini. The chart-topping artist debuted an unreleased track over the weekend (Sept. 25) at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia. In the midst of his high-energy set, Evans pulled out a new song titled “How Long,” a melancholy melody centered around his recent split from Ballerini.
CMT
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Their Wedding Due To Florida Hurricane
Country breakout star Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen were gearing up to tie the knot this upcoming weekend, until Hurricane Ian came knocking on their door. With heavy hearts, the country couple had kept their curious fans up-to-date since Monday (Sept. 26), before the horrific storm made landfall. Allen mentioned that they were tracking the Hurricane path to make a final call on their special day slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fort Myers, FL.
Comments / 0