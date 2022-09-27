Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib earns first AHSAA win against Danville
The Pike Lib Patriots (2-4) picked up their first on-field win since moving to the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Friday night with a resounding 32-0 shutout of the Danville Hawks (1-5) on the road. While it is technically Pike’s second win of the season it was the Patriots’...
Hartselle, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
WAFF
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
visitflorenceal.com
A Girlfriend Getaway to The Shoals
A hot bed for all things shopping in The Shoals is historic downtown Florence. The area offers block after beautiful block of streets lined with retailers, from high-end specialty shops to unique can’t-find-it-anywhere-else gift shops. Many of the shops in the easily walkable area have actually been there for decades, and an entire day can be spent perusing the various offerings, which include high quality outdoor gear retailers, specialty children’s boutiques, locally-owned jewelry shops, antique shops, record stores, a fine stationery company, and even a yarn shop. Interspersed throughout the mix of merchants are a number of men’s and women’s clothing boutiques, ensuring there is as much diversity in style as there is budget.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
Pet of the Week: Ruby Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ruby Ruby is a blue heeler and approximately 3 years old. True to her breed, Ruby is an extremely intelligent girl with medium to high energy. Heelers are a working breed, and, understandably, Ruby is struggling with life at the shelter without having room to run at leisure. The devoted Ruby is certain to leave you in stitches with her antics, and her sweet demeanor has her relishing in attention. She is a true people’s dog who is entertained by her toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. The alert girl loves the sound of her own voice and can’t wait to be your new best friend and outdoor buddy. Ruby’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
