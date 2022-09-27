Read full article on original website
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie
According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)
Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery
If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Best places in New Jersey to trick or treat (Opinion)
So you already know the worst places to trick or treat. 🚫 Rural areas where the houses are acres apart. 🚫 Apartment complexes because parents seem to not trust the people who live there. 🚫 The neighbor who's a dentist who won't give out candy on principle and...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Why NJ should have a designated weekend for Halloween instead of one day
Alrighty, time to see what you think. Would you be in favor of moving Halloween to the final Sunday of October, or should we leave it right where it is on October 31? Let us know below.
This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October
HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
Where to find New Jersey’s best garlic knots and the ‘Ewing Pizza’
There are those who span the globe looking for greatness and then there are those who find it right outside their door. When it comes to garlic knots and New Jersey 101.5, I found the latter to be true. The best knots ever are right down the road from the radio station at Kings Pizzarama located at 200 Ewingville Road, Ewing Township.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)
When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?. When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with...
