Food & Drinks

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie

According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
94.5 PST

Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery

If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
New Jersey 101.5

This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October

HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

