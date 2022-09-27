ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, KS

Hays Post

2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash

TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
TREGO COUNTY, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

WIBW

Stockton, KS
Pfeifer, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Kansas teenager seriously injured after truck rolls

NORTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager was seriously injured after his truck rolled multiple times Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver from Norton, Kansas was heading southbound on County Road W-2 when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Silverado. The crash report states the driver left the road, […]
NORTON, KS
Hays Post

Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman

The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
HAYS, KS
ksal.com

“Amber Wave” in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KANSAS STATE
stocktonsentinel.com

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas, at the age of 63. He was born January 20, 1959, in Wilson, Kansas, to Rudy and Violette (Lank) Hoch. Charlie married Melanie Ann McComb on August 1, 1981, in Stockton, Kansas. They enjoyed 41 years of fun and adventure together.
TOPEKA, KS

