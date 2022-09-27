A Norton teenager was seriously injured in a crash along County Road W-2 Wednesday, when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Dylan D. Jones, age 16, of Norton was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south on W-2 a half mile north of U.S. Highway 36 and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled several times.

NORTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO