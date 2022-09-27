Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash
TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Norton Teenager Seriously Injured In Rollover Accident Wednesday
A Norton teenager was seriously injured in a crash along County Road W-2 Wednesday, when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Dylan D. Jones, age 16, of Norton was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south on W-2 a half mile north of U.S. Highway 36 and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled several times.
Cause of bakery fire in Victoria ruled undetermined
The fire marshal has ruled the cause of a fire at Fork That Bakery in Victoria as undetermined. Fire crews were called to the bakery, 201 E. Main, Tuesday night for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. Victoria Fire Chief John Weber said fire officials...
WIBW
Teen suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Norton County
NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when the pickup truck he was driving crashed and rolled along a Norton County road in northwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on County Road W-2, just south of County Road L. The...
Woman struck by vehicle in Great Bend domestic dispute
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 5:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance. Individuals at the scene reported a female had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located the...
Kansas teenager seriously injured after truck rolls
NORTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager was seriously injured after his truck rolled multiple times Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver from Norton, Kansas was heading southbound on County Road W-2 when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Silverado. The crash report states the driver left the road, […]
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
ksal.com
“Amber Wave” in Kansas
“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
stocktonsentinel.com
Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch
Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Topeka, Kansas, at the age of 63. He was born January 20, 1959, in Wilson, Kansas, to Rudy and Violette (Lank) Hoch. Charlie married Melanie Ann McComb on August 1, 1981, in Stockton, Kansas. They enjoyed 41 years of fun and adventure together.
