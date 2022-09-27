ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

NJ.com

Wildwood beach drag race cancelled due to weather following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Government
Wildwood, NJ
Cars
City
Wildwood, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say

Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
OCEAN CITY, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
fox29.com

Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

