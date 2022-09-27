UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO