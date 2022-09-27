Read full article on original website
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian being felt at the Jersey Shore
It's going to be a rainy and windy next few days at the Jersey shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are clearly making their presence felt.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
Wildwood beach drag race cancelled due to weather following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally
UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
New charges for driver in Wildwood, NJ crash that killed 2, prosecutors say
WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges. Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Driver never hit the brakes after striking 18-year-old pedestrian in Wildwood H2oi crash, boyfriend says
The car appeared in a flash. Lindsay Weakland, 18, and her boyfriend, Alper Balkan, 20, were crossing the street in Wildwood around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night with a group friends after attending the Fall Classic Car Show, Balkan said. Weakland was right behind Balkan when a car “flying down the...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say
Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm
A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
Genius Baristas at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop Pouring Fall-Flavored Coffee Flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT!. Flights are so popular in the...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Philly man arrested in killing of EHT man in Atlantic City casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man is charged in the killing of an Egg Harbor Township man found dead inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Brian Wilkinson, 47, was found in a room at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He died of...
