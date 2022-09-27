ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to know from Chargers' 34-24 win over Texans

The Chargers beat the Texans in nail-biting fashion, 34-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert still showed signs of nursing his rib injury as he escaped the pocket and resorted to checking the ball down when he had receivers open down the field at times. But Herbert still had some great throws to the intermediate parts of the field, largely due to the solid protection all day.
Zulgad: Vikings prove again that their imperfections no longer spell doom

The Vikings lost three of their first four games last season with all the defeats coming by one score. That set the tone for a year in which the Vikings finished a game under .500 because they went 6-8 in an NFL-record tying 14 one-score games. A comment lament was that with a few breaks the Vikings could have been a playoff team, instead of a franchise that fired its general manager and head coach.
