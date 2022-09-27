The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission made recent appointments and recent appointments to conservation districts in the state. Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State of Arkansas created by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1937 for the purpose of providing locally led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO