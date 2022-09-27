Read full article on original website
Nelson L. Wynn
Nelson L. Wynn, 88, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at The Springs of Magnolia. Nelson was born on May 7, 1934 in Emerson. He retired after 38 years from Alumax. He was a member of the Jackson Street United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church for 43 years, and was presently a member of the First Baptist Church.
Sarah Daniels
Sarah Daniels, 87, of Nash, TX, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Hospice of TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Artist Kelly Campbell and Julia Slaughter exhibit opening at SAAC
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado welcomes local artists Kelly Campbell and Julia Slaughter and their exhibition "Stolen Moments" to the Lobby Gallery through November 1. There will be an artist's reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Much of Campbell’s work has been inspired by travel. Lucky...
Jerry D. Frazier
Jerry D. Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
SAU to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory on Saturday with renaming of residence hall
Southern Arkansas University to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory with the dedication and renaming of University Hall to Mallory Hall at 9 a.m. Saturday. Alumni, friends, community members, and family are invited to celebrate the legacy of a trailblazer who dedicated her career to SAU. Mallory was one of the...
El Dorado teachers and school projects receive grants
New Fall 2022 teacher grants and educational projects have been awarded for the El Dorado School District by the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF). Since 1997, a total of 275 proposals have been approved for educators in the district. Proposals are reviewed anonymously, from a judging committee of university professors. EDEF Fall 2022 teacher grants and projects include the following:
Grant Writing Course to be held at UAHT
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
Jo Dee Messina concert November 7 in El Dorado
Jo Dee Messina will be in concert Thursday, November 7 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado. The Murphy Arts District and Zeus Nightlife also announced that Chris Loggins and Dave Almond will play acoustic sets earlier in the evening. Messina is a 90’s country superstar musician with...
Motorcycle wreck near Taylor kills driver
A motorcycle rider died about 4:40 p.m. in a wreck on Arkansas 160 west of Taylor. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry Smith, 69, of Lewisville was driving a 2007 model Harley-Davidson west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road to the right.
Members appointed to conservation districts
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission made recent appointments and recent appointments to conservation districts in the state. Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State of Arkansas created by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1937 for the purpose of providing locally led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.
Magnolia High fishing team competes at Lake Maumelle
The Magnolia Panthers fishing team competed last weekend in the AYBN Trader Bill's High School Bass Master Fishing Tournament on Lake Maumelle. Trace and Levi Loe finished second with five bass weighing a total of 9.73 pounds. Collin and Lucas Cheatham finished 6th place with 4 bass weighing 8.72 pounds.
SAU men take part in Chili Pepper Festival run
Rob Kraus led Southern Arkansas on Friday at the Chile Pepper Festival Cross Country Meet in Fayetteville. Four Muleriders finished in the top 100 of the field of 349. Kraus was the 2nd GAC runner to finish behind Oklahoma Baptist's Max Wheeler. Kraus had his best finish of the three Chile Pepper Festivals in which he has competed, trouncing his 199th 2018 finish and 162nd 2019 finish.
Ouachita County COVID-19 deaths up by three this week
Ouachita County recorded its third COVID-19 death in a week on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases in Columbia County dropped to 31 on Friday. Total Deaths: 117, up one since Thursday. This is Ouachita County’s third COVID-19 death in one week. COVID-19 Metrics for...
GAC cites week's best golfers
The Great American Conference announced the fourth Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Nate Cossement earned the Men’s honor and Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker garnered the Women’s accolade. GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK. Nate Cossement, Henderson State, Jr.,...
Boys and Girls Club needs flag football referees
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia needs NFL Flag Football referees immediately for the season. Interested persons may call Athletic Director Rodney Wilson at 903-824-4106 or Chris Ludwig at 870-299-3341.
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
Muleriders hope to stoke momentum with Homecoming win today
A pair of .500 teams eyeing that pivotal midseason momentum are set for action on Saturday afternoon from Wilkins Stadium. Southern Arkansas and East Central meet for the 23rd time on the gridiron since 1953 and while the stakes aren't increasingly high, a win by either would set that team up nicely entering the middle portion of an always-competitive Great American Conference schedule.
Fact sheet available for upcoming Hempstead County sales tax election
Voters in Hempstead County will have a local ballot measure to decide when they vote in the November general election. The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture partnered with the Hempstead County Extension Office to produce a fact sheet explaining the countywide ballot issue.
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
