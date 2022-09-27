Read full article on original website
S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border
Putin has his back to the wall with the clock ticking ever louder
Time is running out for Russian President Vladmir Putin, and he knows it.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the 30-member military alliance has conveyed to Russia that there would be “severe consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine. But Stoltenberg was non-committal on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to make a fast-track application...
Immigrant from Ukraine finds comfort from support in Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — When war broke out in February, there was international outrage, but it took a personal toll on Ellada Thrall. Thrall moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in April 2021 after meeting her husband, Joseph, through an app that connects people learning each other’s languages. According to her, while Ukraine and the Hawkeye State may seem like they’re worlds apart, they have much in common.
Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
