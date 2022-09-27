Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security: Can My Grandchild Receive Dependent Benefits?
Under certain circumstances, Social Security may pay dependent or survivor benefits to a grandchild -- if the parents are deceased or disabled, or if you legally adopted the child. Continue reading to...
Herald & Review
When to Sell Stocks: 5 Good Reasons to Walk Away
One of the most important concepts investors should learn is that there are both good and bad reasons to sell stocks. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses five good reasons to walk away from a stock (as well as three bad reasons to hit the sell button).
Herald & Review
These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to maximize dividend income are among the most popular these days, given the bear market conditions. Not only do they generate income; dividend ETFs are also generating higher returns than most other funds right now, because they typically consist of stable, value-oriented stocks, which tend to perform better in down markets.
Comments / 0